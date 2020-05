Too early to say if summer vacations possible: Macron



Source: www.wired.com



French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday it was too early to say if vacations will be possible this summer, even as the country prepares a gradual lifting of a two-month coronavirus lockdown. The government will start easing on May 11 the school and business closures and strict stay-at-home orders imposed since mid-March against a virus that has killed more than 25,000 people in France. But people will not be allowed to travel more than 100 kilometres (60 miles) from their homes for the... More in article.wn.com » President, France, Mac Tags: Government