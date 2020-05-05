Trump believes Americans are “starting to feel good” about Covid-19. They’re not.



President Donald Trump gave an interview to the New York Post Monday, in which he lavished praised upon himself, seemed to suggest the worst of the pandemic was behind the US, and projected a hope and optimism about the coronavirus that does not appear to be shared by the American public. "The one thing that the pandemic has taught us is that I was right," Trump said. "You know, I had people say, 'No, no, it's good. You keep — you do this and that.' Now those people are really agreeing with me. And that includes medicine and other things, you know." It would have been great if Trump had been right — if he were, the novel coronavirus would be under control; the president was adamant in...