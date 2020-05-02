Added: 01.05.2020 12:26 | 4 views | 0 comments

This article originally appeared on VICE US. Scientists have found the oldest and most credible report of a death-by-meteor, an event so rare that this would be the first documented example, which occurred on August 22, 1888, in what is now Sulaymaniyah, Iraq. A team led by Ozan Ünsalan, a physicist at Ege University in Turkey, unearthed unprecedented evidence that a person was killed by a falling space rock in recently digitized archives from the Turkish government, according to a new paper in Meteoritics & Planetary Science. “To the best of our knowledge, we show the first proof of an event ever that a meteorite hit and...