ï»¿Saturday, 02 May 2020
Do We Need More Privileged Optimists Like Trump, Or Realists Like Ocasio-Cortez?

Added: 01.05.2020 12:44 | 4 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling There is no greater difference between two politicians than Donald Trump and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Besides Ocasio-Cortezâ€™s working-class background, compared to Trump who inherited four-hundred million dollars and a real estate empire, the grassroots activist from the Bronx is a young Democrat and Latino female. The president is a Republican, a white male who is 73 years old. But the greatest difference may be their response to risk, i.e., the number of times or types of situations they faced which involved exposure to danger and the harsh realities of life. Trumpâ€™s supporters have consequently been forced to come up with excuses for the...

Tags: Republicans, Democrats, Donald Trump, President



