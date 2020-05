Added: 01.05.2020 16:11 | 5 views | 0 comments

Malaysia on Friday detained hundreds of refugees and migrant workers for illegally living in the country, rights groups said, at a time of movement and travel restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. There has been growing public anger in recent days over the presence of migrant foreigners with some in Malaysia accusing them of spreading the coronavirus and being a burden on government resources. Malaysia has around 2 million registered foreign workers...