Joe Biden gets backing of key Latina activist Dolores Huerta



WASHINGTON (AP) â€” Labor and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta on Friday endorsed Joe Biden for president, giving him the backing of one of the nationâ€™s most prominent Latino leaders. The endorsement comes as the campaign says itâ€™s ramping up Latino outreach, expanding some of the efforts it launched in key states during the primary in an effort to strengthen Bidenâ€™s support with a voting bloc it acknowledges could be pivotal to his success in November. The former vice president initially struggled to win over Latino voters during the primary after facing criticism for the Obama administrationâ€™s... More in article.wn.com » Voting, President Tags: Washington