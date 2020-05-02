Added: 01.05.2020 18:35 | 6 views | 0 comments

The Taliban have mounted more than 4,500 attacks in Afghanistan, marking a sharp escalation in violence, in the 45 days since signing a deal with the United States that paves the way for a U.S. troop drawdown, according to data seen by Reuters. Two sets of data, one from a Western military source and one from an independent body, both show attacks by the hardline Islamist group up by more than 70 percent between March 1 and April 15 compared to the same period a year ago. Separately, Afghan government data indicates that more than 900 Afghan local and national forces were killed during that same period, up from...