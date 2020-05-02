Added: 02.05.2020 5:01 | 5 views | 0 comments

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance since speculation about his health began last month, cutting the ribbon at the opening of a fertilizer factory, KCNA reported Saturday. Kim attended the event on Friday in Sunchon, near the capital Pyongyang, after nearly three weeks of swirling rumours that the leader of the nuclear-armed nation was seriously ill or possibly dead. The North Korean leader had not made a public appearance since presiding over a Workers' Party...