Trump is fighting a public health crisis with denial and self-promotion



(CNN)"Our death totals, our numbers, per million people, are really very, very strong," President Donald Trump boasted on Thursday, despite the fact that the US ranks far worse than most countries in deaths-per-million people from Covid-19, according to Worldometers. "We're very proud of the job we've done," Trump gushed. Frida Ghitis "Strong" is not the word that comes to mind looking at the country with the world's highest number of Covid-19 deaths -- a number that keeps growing with every passing hour. More than 2,000 people are dying of the disease each day in the US; that's more than 80 every hour, more than one every minute. And yet, Trump has already spoken about the pandemic in the...