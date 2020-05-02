ï»¿Saturday, 02 May 2020
Coronavirus: US approves emergency use of drug remdesivir

Gilead Science Incâ€™s antiviral drug remdesivir was granted emergency use authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration for coronavirus on Friday, clearing the way for broader use of the drug in more hospitals around the United States. During a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with US president Donald Trump, Gilead chief executive Daniel Oâ€™Day called the move an important first step and said the company was donating 1.5 million vials of the drug to help patients. The donation is expected to be enough for at least 140,000 patients, depending on the number of days they need to be treated. There have been more than 3.2 million people infected by the novel coronavirus...

