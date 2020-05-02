We warned US to leave drill area, will pursue them in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman: IRGC



Source: www.usatoday.com



The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' Navy chief has said that a recent incident with US forces in the Persian Gulf happened as they entered a drill area despite being warned, adding that US forces will be pursued in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman. “They had entered our training area while it was already announced that drills would be held there. They seek insecurity with these measures, they were therefore ordered to leave,” Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said in a report published on Friday. Last month, the US Navy Central Command alleged that 11 IRGC vessels had “harassed” up to six US ships in the Persian Gulf. The... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Money