Amid attack from Trump, WHO praises China for handling COVID-19 pandemic



Source: washingtonianpost.com



Beijing: The World Health Organisation has praised China for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and said that other countries need to learn from Wuhan on how the epicentre of the virus was bringing the society back to normal, a day after US President Donald Trump likened the global health body to a public relations agency for Beijing. Trump on Thursday said the WHO should be "ashamed" of itself, as he compared the UN's health organ to a public relations agency for China amidst the coronavirus pandemic after it originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The Trump administration has launched a probe into... More in article.wn.com » President, Beijing Tags: Donald Trump