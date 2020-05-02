What we know about Tara Reade's allegation against Joe Biden



Added: 02.05.2020 14:21 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.kcrw.com



(CNN)Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday denied a former aide's claim that he sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, saying in his first public statement on the matter that the alleged incident "never happened." His response came as pressure built on the presumptive Democratic nominee to personally address the allegation from Tara Reade, who worked as a junior staffer in Senate Biden's office in 1993 and claims Biden assaulted her that year. "While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated. One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not... More in article.wn.com » Workers, Sex, Women, President Tags: Democrats