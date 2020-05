Added: 02.05.2020 14:29 | 9 views | 0 comments

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and rival Abdullah Abdullah are close to resolving a standoff over last year's disputed presidential election that has threatened a U.S.-brokered peace process, both sides said on Saturday. The feud culminated in both men declaring themselves president at parallel inauguration ceremonies in March. A draft deal had been finalised that included proposals that...