117 million children face measles risk



Added: 15.04.2020 6:40 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.hotels.com



PARIS: Around 117 million children worldwide risk contracting measles because dozens of countries are curtailing their vaccination programs as they battle COVID-19, the UN warned Tuesday. Currently 24 countries, including several already dealing with large measles outbreaks, have suspended widespread vaccinations, the World Health Organization and... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Children