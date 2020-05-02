Libya government forces score major gains against rebels



Source: ekurd.net



Government forces in Libya have made major gains against armed rebels under the command of renegade commander Khalifa Haftar, capturing seven cities and towns. Government forces seized control of the three strategic cities of Sabratha, Surman, and al-Ajaylat, as well as the towns of Regdalin, al-Jumayl, Zelten, and al-Essa, located northwest of the capital, Tripoli, and nearly halfway to the Tunisian border, Al Jazeera reported Tuesday. A commander with the government forces had on Monday announced the capture of Sorman and Sabratha, which lie...