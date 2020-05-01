﻿Friday, 01 May 2020
Trump backs off total authority claim in row with state governors

Added: 15.04.2020

Donald Trump has said he is open to some states “reopening” before federal social distancing guidelines expire at the end of month, as he appeared to back off his claim of absolute authority to decide when the time is right to act. Hours after suggesting the bipartisan concerns of governors about his assertion of power would amount to an insurrection, the president abruptly reversed course, saying he would leave it to governors to determine the right time and manner to revive activity in their states. He said he would be speaking with governors to discuss his plans. Mr Trump said: “The governors are responsible. They have to take charge,” but added: “The governors will be very, very...

Tags: FED, Donald Trump, President



