Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Due to Americaâ€™s ongoing crisis over the COVID-19 pandemic, there was very little coverage of Bernie Sandersâ€™ decision to suspend his Democratic presidential campaign and democratic socialist dream. This is a big mistake. The path toward victory may be virtually impossible for the Senator from Vermont, but it is not inconceivable for millions of Generation Zers and Xers. You can include Millennials. All three have been deeply traumatized and changed by the novel coronavirus pandemic that is clearly showing the failures of capitalism and a failed state. COVID-19 has exposed a healthcare system that cannot provide basic protective gear or medical...