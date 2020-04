Added: 16.04.2020 1:07 | 4 views | 0 comments

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz failed to strike a unity government deal in last-ditch talks late on Wednesday. Even the medical and economic crises brought on by the coronavirus outbreak have so far failed to end an unprecedented political deadlock that has pushed Israel into three inconclusive elections in the last year, and perhaps now a fourth. Gantz and Netanyahu had been negotiating a power-sharing deal that would have kept the...