Congressman Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, expressed concern Sunday that, without proper oversight, Donald Trump could use the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic to enrich his own companies. "In the absence of oversight, you can pretty much guarantee you're going to get corruption and competence and malfeasance," Mr Schiff, House Democrats' lead impeachment investigator last year, said in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday. "And the more that [the president] is neutering the inspector generals ... increases the risk that Donald Trump uses this money to reward his own businesses or businesses of allies and punishes companies that are run...