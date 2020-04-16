Cyclone Harold and coronavirus: Pacific Islands face battle on two fronts



Added: 14.04.2020 17:56 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



Cyclone Harold formed off the Solomon Islands in early April, moved past Fiji and Tonga, then finally made landfall in Vanuatu on 6 April. In Vanuatu alone, nearly 160,000 people are in need of assistance, said the country's National Disaster Management Office. Oxfam says at least two people have died and that on Pentecost island, one of the many islands that make up Vanuatu, 90% of homes and other infrastructure have been damaged. In Fiji, an estimated 10,000 people need immediate help, say local Red Cross officers. Critical infrastructure like power and water supplies, roads, schools and schools have been affected. In Tonga, houses, offices and even a graveyard were wrecked. Vital roads... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Crocs