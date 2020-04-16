Peeling back this pandemic's layers of inequality



Washington (CNN)Scientific realities about the coronavirus pandemic have reached an unnerving turn: Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, is striking a uniquely heavy blow to people of color -- and especially to black Americans. Here's data straight from state websites as of Tuesday: In South Carolina, black Americans account for 56% of deaths, though the state's entire population is just 27% black. While black Americans represent 15% of Illinois' population, they account for 42% of deaths there. In Louisiana, 59% of people who've died from the disease are black, a group that makes up only one-third of the state's population. The Navajo Nation -- the country's largest Native American...