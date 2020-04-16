US Navy: Iran harassed US vessels in Gulf, came within yards of colliding



www.upi.com



Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard boats have harassed US warships, according to a new report, coming dangerously close. The incidents happened in the Persian Gulf according to CNN with one ship coming within "10 yards of colliding," CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr tweeted Wednesday. The US says that the IRGC vessels conducted unsafe and unprofessional actions, coming around shipsâ€™ bows and sterns at close range in the North Arabian Gulf. They harassed the USS Lewis Puller which was supporting US 5th fleet operations. The Puller is operating Apache helicopters as a floating base, which some have alleged is a message to Iran. The Iranian naval harassment comes as... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Iran