Shares South Korea's left-leaning ruling party won a landslide victory in Wednesday's general election, partial results showed, after the coronavirus pandemic turned the political tide in President Moon Jae-in's favor. The country uses a mix of first-past-the-post seats and proportional representation, but even before all the individual constituencies were decided, Moon's Democratic party had taken 163 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, an absolute majority. Its sister party was expected to win another 17 proportional representation seats -- due to be declared later Thursday -- for a total of 180. The main conservative opposition...