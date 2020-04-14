ï»¿Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Trickle-Down Economics Gave Us Leaders Like Trump and Kushner. Will It Get Worse?

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Common sense tells us that if a government wants to raise more money to spend on the public good or social uplift programs, it must raise taxes, however unpopular that may be. Slashing tax rates for corporations and the wealthy seems to imply cutting public services, making it difficult to pursue opportunities like education and job training, or finding time to pursue entrepreneurial ventures. Itâ€™s even worse in capitalistic systems, where the government and market inherently favor dynasties of wealth and power over the working classes and economically disadvantaged. Trickle-Down Economics Both Reagan and now, Donald Trump, have maintained a...

