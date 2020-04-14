A Viral Pandemic or A Crime Scene?



Added: 13.04.2020 18:40 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dailystar.co.uk



Article by WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon We have recently heard from frontline medical physicians that the current global health crisis is something they have not been trained to deal with nor do they fully understand the spectrum of symptoms they encounter in hospitals and emergency centres. Earlier this week, Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell, an emergency physician affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center (Brooklyn), posted two insightful videos urging health practitioners to accept that COVID-19 does not cause any form of pneumonia. Instead, the virus causes a condition of oxygen deprivation, and ventilators as they are currently being used, may cause more harm than good for some patients.... More in article.wn.com » Hospitals, ISIS, Dell Tags: EU