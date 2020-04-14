Added: 14.04.2020 6:16 | 7 views | 0 comments

Former White House candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday endorsed onetime rival Joe Biden for president, saying it was time to unite in the effort to defeat Donald Trump in November. The two veteran politicians, who each spent the past year battling for the Democratic nomination, appeared together by split-screen on Biden's livecast. "Today I am asking all Americans â€” I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans â€” to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse,"...