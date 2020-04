Added: 14.04.2020 16:41 | 7 views | 0 comments

Former President Barack Obama will finally weigh in on the Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday by endorsing his former vice president, the only candidate left in the race. Joe Biden, the 77-year-old two-term VP to Obama, emerged as the nominee-in-waiting after rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reluctantly dropped out last week. Sanders endorsed Biden on Monday. Obama will release a video on Tuesday...