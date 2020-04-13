ï»¿Monday, 13 April 2020
UK's Johnson leaves hospital as millions mark Easter in lockdown

LONDON: Virus-stricken British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked medics for saving his life after leaving hospital on Easter Sunday, as hundreds of millions of Christians observed the holiday under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than half of humanity is confined at home as governments scramble to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 112,500 lives around the world. More than 1.8 million people have been infected but glimmers of hope were emerging that the worst may be behind - especially in Europe, where hard-hit Italy recorded its lowest death toll in three weeks and fatalities fell in France. Johnson, the highest-profile leader to contract the virus...

