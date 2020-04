Added: 10.04.2020 18:30 | 12 views | 0 comments

Kareem Zukari has endured a lot during the nine years of Syria’s war. There have been missiles and bullets, loved ones killed, and the fear of being conscripted into the army or tortured in Bashar al-Assad’s prisons. But no matter how bad things got, there was always food. “Now there is so much...