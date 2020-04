Big Oil is using the coronavirus pandemic to push through the Keystone XL pipeline - The Guardian

Added: 11.04.2020 15:19 | 2 views | 0 comments

I'm going to tell you the single worst story I’ve heard in these past few horrid months, a story that combines naked greed, political influence peddling, a willingness to endanger innocent human beings, utter blindness to one of the greatest calamities - Read full article...