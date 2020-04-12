Added: 12.04.2020 5:00 | 19 views | 0 comments

Bangladesh has executed a former military captain for his involvement in the 1975 coup in which the country's founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated, nearly four-and-a-half decades after the massacre. Abdul Majed was hanged at the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj at 12:01 AM (local time) on Sunday, 12 April, bdnews24.com reported. Jailor Mahbubul Islam said that Mazed was executed by hanging. He was arrested in Dhaka on Tuesday after hiding in India for nearly two-and-a-half decades. On Friday, Majed's wife and four other relatives met him for nearly two hours in the prison. President Abdul Hamid on Thursday rejected his...