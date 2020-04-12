﻿Sunday, 12 April 2020
Yes, expect more surveillance during a crisis, but beware it once the danger has passed

‘We will not at this stage be checking the items in baskets and trolleys to see whether it is a legitimate necessary item,” Nick Adderley, chief constable of Northamptonshire, warned last week, “but if people do not heed the warnings, we will start to do that.” There was a time (just a month ago, in fact) when “policing your diet” meant little more than government ads about five a day or Jamie Oliver sounding off about “junk food mums”. Now we are threatened with an actual police officer standing at the checkout rummaging through our trolley. One should be wary about being drawn into a moral panic over a moral panic – that, just as the actions of a few people flouting lockdown regulations...

