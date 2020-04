Congo records second Ebola death in days: WHO



Added: 12.04.2020 14:16 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dakotamatrix.com



Democratic Republic of Congo recorded a second Ebola death in days following more than seven weeks without a new case, the World Health Organization said on Sunday. Congo had been due on Sunday to mark an end to the second-deadliest outbreak of the virus on record, until a case was confirmed on Friday in the eastern city of... More in article.wn.com » Democratic Republic of Congo Tags: Democrats