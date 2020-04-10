Added: 10.04.2020 12:18 | 6 views | 0 comments

The collapse of the iconic, 47-storey World Trade Center Building 7 in New York City on the afternoon of September 11th, 2001, was not a result of fire, as previously thought. A report, released on March 7th 2020, by researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks states that the collapse was the result of a breakdown of structural integrity, a near-simultaneous failure of every column in the building. The team at the university ran a four-year computer modelling study of the towerâ€™s collapse and their findings contradict those of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). NISTâ€™s 2008 report had concluded that WTC 7 was the first tall building ever to collapse primarily due...