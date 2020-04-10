Coronavirus rips through Navajo nation as officials scramble to respond



Added: 09.04.2020 19:54 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: centralschools.org



When Chad Yazzie joined the Navajo police department just a few months ago, he expected to issue speeding tickets or break up the occasional fistfight. But coronavirus is now tearing across the largest Indian reservation in the United States. The Navajo nation’s casualty count is eclipsing that of states with much larger populations, placing the rookie policeman on the front lines. “My job is to tell our people to take this virus seriously or face the consequences,” Yazzie (24) said as he set up a roadblock outside the town of Window Rock to enforce the tribal nation’s new 8pm curfew. Faced with an alarming spike in deaths from what the tribal health department calls Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 – or... More in article.wn.com » India, United States, Police Tags: Indiana