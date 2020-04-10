Number of global coronavirus cases to top 1,000,000 â€˜in daysâ€™



The number of people infected with coronavirus across the globe will exceed one million in the next few days, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned. Speaking at a press conference in Geneva on Wednesday, Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, highlighted the number of deaths had doubled in the last week alone. The WHO said it was concerned by the â€˜near exponentialâ€™ growth in the number of confirmed cases across the world, with180 countries affected. A total of 921,924, people have been infected with the virus, with more than 46,000 deaths. Dr Ghebreyesus said: â€˜As we...