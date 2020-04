How my dream of freedom died in Greece's ‘holding pens’



Ahmed Hemeda fled Syria only to end up in the Malakasa refugee camp, where more than 1,000 people are being denied basic human rights When Ahmed Hemeda landed in darkness on the Greek island of Lesbos he was convinced that the road ahead could not be as hard as the one he had just travelled. But,... More in article.wn.com » Greece Tags: Syria