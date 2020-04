Added: 05.04.2020 11:10 | 3 views | 0 comments

KABUL: Afghanistan&'s intelligence has arrested an ISI-linked Pakistani ISIS terrorist who was the mastermind behind the attack on a Kabul gurdwara last month that left 27 people including an Indian citizen dead. Abdullah Orakzai alias Aslam Farooqi, a key leader of ISIS&' Khorasan branch, was arrested along with 19 of his associates during a "complex operation" by the national directorate of security (NDS) in the...