Added: 05.04.2020 12:28 | 3 views | 0 comments

“It’s only been 30 days since our first case,” battle-fatigued New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday about the COVID-19 outbreak that has invaded his state. “It feels like an entire lifetime.” New York is the U.S. state hardest hit by the coronavirus, where it has claimed more than 3,500 lives. Public health experts say the situation is about to get worse, not only for New York, but for the rest of the United States as well. While Cuomo said the state is about seven days away from its apex of the health crisis, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the U.S. would soon face its hardest two weeks with the virus. “There’s going to be a...