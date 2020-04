Trump administration determined to exit treaty reducing risk of war



Added: 05.04.2020 13:28 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: nypost.com



Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper agreed to proceed with US withdrawal of Open Skies Treaty despite pandemic, sources say The Trump administration is determined to withdraw from a 28-year-old treaty intended to reduce the risk of an accidental war between the west and Russia by allowing reconnaissance... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Russia