COVID-19 Won't Be Shared Equally. Pro-Trump Vloggers "Diamond And Silk" Make It Worse



Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling As COVID-19 sickens and kills thousands of people, it is exposing another deadly virus: inequality-racial and income. Americans that don’t have to deal with discrimination or are better-off are still getting paid and are free to work from home. Lower income workers and minorities are either forced to risk going out to work or lose their job. According to “Axios,” a survey found that Americans with lower incomes and less education are far more likely to have to keep showing up at their workplaces-putting themselves-and others-at a greater daily risk of infection. And they are more likely to have seen their work dry up. An Alarming Trend Just as... More in article.wn.com » USA, iOS Tags: Workers