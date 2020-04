100,000 tourists stuck in New Zealand to leave as rules ease



Source: www.e-architect.co.uk



WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — About 100,000 tourists stuck in New Zealand since it began a lockdown last week were starting to fly to their home countries Friday. The initial problem for many tourists had been that they were banned from catching domestic flights during the strict monthlong lockdown, which is aimed at preventing more coronavirus infections. The domestic flight ban prevented tourists from reaching the country's main hub of Auckland Airport to... More in article.wn.com » Tags: New Zealand