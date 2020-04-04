﻿Saturday, 04 April 2020
No Longer “Enemy Of The People?” With The COVID-19 Threat The Press Was Our Friend

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Never has President Donald Trump looked and sounded so somber as he did than last week as he walked America through the “very, very painful” days of death ahead. It included finally admitting the seriousness of the novel coronavirus pandemic and revising the number of cases and deaths, in grim detail warning of the potential for 1.5 to 2.5 million cases and 100,000 to 240,000 deaths. It was a moment the history books will never forget. It was also a moment the press and mainstream media played a major role in being our friend instead of the enemy. The New Normal? This was no normal Trump: who four weeks ago had downplayed the possible spread of...

Tags: Donald Trump, President



