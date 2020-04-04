Coronavirus: China mourns thousands of ‘martyrs’



China on Saturday mourned the thousands of “martyrs” who have died in the coronavirus outbreak, flying the national flag at half mast throughout the country and suspending all forms of entertainment. The day of mourning coincided with the start of the annual Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, when millions of Chinese families pay respects to their ancestors. At 10 am Beijing time (2am Irish time), the country observed three minutes of silence to mourn those who died, including frontline medical workers and doctors. Cars, trains and ships sounded their horns and air raid sirens wailed. In Zhongnanhai, the seat of... More in article.wn.com » Beijing, USA, Seat, GM Tags: Workers