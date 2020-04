28 feared dead after Solomons ferry ignores storm warning



At least 28 ferry passengers were swept overboard in a powerful storm off the Solomon Islands, reports said Saturday, with the captain unaware he had lost anyone until the boat docked. The passengers were heading from the capital Honiara to West Are'are, more than 120 kilometers away, under a government programme to evacuate people to their home