Two French doctors are being slammed for suggesting that vaccines for the novel coronavirus should be tested in Africa during a television broadcast. According to the BBC, Jean-Paul Mira, head of intensive care Cochin Hospital in Paris, was featured on the TV channel LCI, debating with Dr. Camille Locht, Inserm Health research group's head of research, about using a tuberculosis vaccine to combat COVID-19 in...