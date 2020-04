Added: 01.04.2020 19:00 | 3 views | 0 comments

Afghan government representatives have held face-to-face talks with a Taliban delegation in the capital, Kabul, for the first time to discuss a prisoner exchange, in what would pave the way for peace negotiations between the two sides. “The two sides held face-to-face negotiations about the release of Afghan National Defense and Security Force personnel as well as Taliban prisoners” on Tuesday, the Office...