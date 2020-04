Added: 02.04.2020 8:21 | 10 views | 0 comments

Washington, April 2 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has warned Iran against a "sneak attack" on American forces and assets in Iraq, threatening a "very heavy price" as a consequence. "Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on US troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed," Trump said in a tweet on Wdnesday, without...