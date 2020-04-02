Iran has no proxies, as Trump claims, but has friends - foreign minister tweets

Iran has no proxies but it has friends, tweeted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the country or its proxies planned a sneak attack on U.S. targets in Iraq. ......